Cultural Corner Closing Reception

A reception for the current exhibit at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery will be Friday evening.

The reception is for Dave Walker, a native of Trenton and a graduate of Chillicothe High School. The exhibit – “Four Seasons in Fabric.” Can be seen this week and the reception will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Gallary. At 6:00, Walker will give a short presentation on how he creates his unique “Fabricscapes.”

Appetizers and beverages will be served. The reception is free and open to the public.