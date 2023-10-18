Missouri Jobs Report For September

The State’s Jobs report for September shows a small increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment for September is 2.9%, up a 1/10th of a percent from August and 3/10ths higher than the same period in 2022.

The Non-seasonally adjusted rate for September dropped 8/10th of a point to 2.6% from the previous month, but is up from 2% for September of 2022.

Missouri’s Economic Research and Information Center says Missouri nonfarm payroll employment increased by 5,200 jobs in September 2023.

The Monthly unemployment report with breakdown by county will be released October 27th.