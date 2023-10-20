Highway 13 Delays For Quality Assurance

Route 13 in Caldwell County remains closed between Hamilton and Kingston for a resurfacing project. MoDOT says the

project to repave a section of Highway 13 from Mill Creek Drive at the southern city limits of Hamilton to north of Route HH in Kingston is continuing to progress. The contractors and MoDOT expect to complete Stage One (Mill Creek Drive to Route P) and reopen the roadway to all traffic by mid-December.

Quality control testing takes place throughout the duration of projects to ensure materials and work meet project standards. Recent testing revealed these sections did not meet concrete strength requirements. Crews are currently working on removing and replacing these sections. Once all paving is complete, crews will grind the new pavement for smoothness and install pavement markings and signage.

Construction to complete Stage Two (Route P to Far West Drive) and Stage Three (Far West Drive to Kingston) will resume in the Spring.