A Kansas City man was arrested in Caldwell County Thursday evening. Thirty-nine-year-old Dejuan J Stephenson was arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 4:55 pm for alleged speed, on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while suspended or revoked, and on a Henry County warrant for alleged no valid drivers license. He is held with no bond allowed.

