Trenton City Council Agenda Includes Two Ordinances

Two ordinances are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The ordinances include an agreement with the City and Anixter Power Solutions for three-phase field testing for electric services. The second ordinance is a contract with SMICO Contracting for river pump station improvements.

New business includes:

A discussion/approval of Requests For Proposals for Attorney services A discussion of handicapped parking at the Elks Lodge An appointment to the extension council

There is no executive session planned for this meeting.