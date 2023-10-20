Trenton City Council Agenda Includes Two Ordinances

Two ordinances are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.
The ordinances include an agreement with the City and Anixter Power Solutions for three-phase field testing for electric services. The second ordinance is a contract with SMICO Contracting for river pump station improvements.
New business includes:
- A discussion/approval of Requests For Proposals for Attorney services
- A discussion of handicapped parking at the Elks Lodge
- An appointment to the extension council
There is no executive session planned for this meeting.