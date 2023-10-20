fbpx
Trenton City Council Agenda Includes Two Ordinances

Two ordinances are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday.  The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The ordinances include an agreement with the City and Anixter Power Solutions for three-phase field testing for electric services.  The second ordinance is a contract with SMICO Contracting for river pump station improvements.

New business includes:

  1. A discussion/approval of Requests For Proposals for Attorney services
  2. A discussion of handicapped parking at the Elks Lodge
  3. An appointment to the extension council

There is no executive session planned for this meeting.

