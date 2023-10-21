Litton Visitor Center

A remodeling of the Jerry L. Litton Museum at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Smithville Lake visitor center was recently completed and rededicated. Ed Turner from the Litton Foundation says the center was originally created with the completion of the Smithville Lake reservour.

Turner says after 47 years, the Corps of Engineers reconfigured the Jerry Litton artifacts.

He says items at the Litton Ag Education Center remain on display at that location.

The Jerry L. Litton Museum at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Smithville Lake visitor center is located west of Smithville, at the end of the reservoir dam.