West Mohawk Street in Chillicothe will close Monday for a culvert tube replacement. The closure is from just east of the Green Hills Golf Course entrance to Litton Road and will start at 7:00 am.

Street Superintendent Jeff Gilespie says the section of road will be closed for up to a week as weather permits.

If anyone has any questions contact the Chillicothe Street Department at 660-646-3811.