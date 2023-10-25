Three Chillicothe Veteran’s Day Programs

Three programs honoring Military Veterans will be held just ahead of Veteran’s Day.

Veteran’s Day is November 11th and the Livingston County Library is hosting a Veteran’s Day Event, Echoes of Valor. A panel of veterans who served in various branches of the military will be sharing some of their experiences. The public is invited to listen to their inspiring stories and show support for their service. The program will be Thursday, November 2nd at 6:00 pm, in the upstairs courtroom.

The annual Bishop Hogan School Veteran’s Day Program will be Wednesday, November 8th at 2:00 pm. The public is welcome to attend the program that will be held in the school gymnasium.

Following the program, a reception will be held, including cookies and drinks. Those planning to attend will need to RSVP by November 3rd, by calling 660-646-0705.

The Chillicothe High School Veterans Day assembly will be on November 10th. Cinnamon rolls, donuts, and a variety of breakfast drinks will be provided for the veterans who attend and their guests from 8:00-8:30 a.m. in the PAC foyer. The ceremony will begin with all students and veterans in the PAC at 8:30 a.m.

History teacher Jim Wheeler will be the emcee for the event with a performance by the CHS band and choir. Each veteran attending and each branch of military service will be honored at this event. The guest speaker for this year’s assembly honoring our veterans is Mr. Don Koonce