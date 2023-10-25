Hornets Soccer Scores 3 Times, Sweeps Savannah On The Season

The Chillicothe Hornets celebrated a rainy and wet Senior Night on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over conference and district foe, Savannah. Chillicothe has 10 seniors on their roster and all 10 got to start the game, James Mathew, Josh Adams, Jadon Collins, Andrew Snider, Jacob Adams, Jerry Pool, Jonny Sanchez, Cameron Williams, Eli Carpenter, and Tyler Stephens, along with junior Bradley Ferguson to fill out the starting 11.

The Hornets and the Savages were scoreless in the final minute of the first half when Jadon Collins was fouled in the box, and Chillicothe was awarded a penalty kick. Jacob Adams stepped up to the spot a slotted the ball past the Savannah keeper and into the back of the net to give the Hornets a late first half lead.

In the second half, Jacob Adams turned into the playmaker, setting up two fellow seniors for goals. Jonny Sanchez scored in the 56th minute of the game, and then Josh Adams added another to the Hornets total in the 77th. In their final game at Chillicothe High School, three separate seniors scored to secure the win. Defensively, it was another stout performance as the Hornets allowed just 2 shots on goal and 6 corner kicks in the game while producing 7 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks offensively.

The victory concludes the regular season for the Hornets with a 8-11 record. The Hornets have now defeated Savannah twice this season but will see the Savages one more time in the opening round of the district tournament Saturday morning at 11 AM from Excelsior Springs High School.