CWD Mandatory Sampling

Opening weekend for the Missouri Firearms Deer Season on November 11 – 12 includes mandatory CWD sampling in several counties. Hunters who harvest deer in 39 MDC CWD Management Zone counties are required to take their harvested deer or the head on the day of harvest to one the mandatory CWD sampling stations located throughout the CWD Management Zone. Sampling and test results are free.

MDC designates counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found as part of its CWD Management Zone.

Local counties in the CWD Management Zone include: Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan counties