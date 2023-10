The Chillicothe High School’s 32nd Academic Achievement Banquet will be November 7th the event will start at 6:00 pm at the Jenkins Center. One-hundred-sixty-seven students qualified for academic letters by maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

These students earning an academic letter will be allowed two guests per student to attend this event. This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Bradee Gabel, and the theme for this year’s event is “Prescription for Success.”