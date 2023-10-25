MDC Offers Mentored Hunt For 1st Time Deer Hunters

First-time deer hunters are invited to learn about hunting safety, deer biology, deer management, and hunting tactics before a free mentored hunt in Columbia. This event is open to first-time deer hunters ages 11 and older who have not Telechecked a deer.

Participants will be required to attend a hunter education certification course on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 – 9:30 pm. This course will teach participants the basics of hunting safety, conservation, and deer management. When completed, hunters will be paired with experienced deer hunting mentors and can participate in a managed hunt for antlerless deer on Dec. 2-3 in Columbia.

MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards says, “We are excited to offer this opportunity to those who want to try deer hunting for the first time and might not have the opportunity otherwise.”

Mobility assist “track chairs”, firearms, and hunting equipment will be available for those who need it. Space for this event is limited, and participants must apply to participate by Nov. 13. To apply, contact the instructor, Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov or at (573) 522-4115, ext. 3420.