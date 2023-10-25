Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Seventy-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

10:54 am, Officers made an arrest on a Buchanan County warrant for assault. The arrest was made in the 300 block Of N. Washington Street. The person was not able to post bond and was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Officers also handled domestic disturbances, animal control calls, conducted traffic stops, made business checks, and followed u with numerous investigations.