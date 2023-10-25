Troopers Arrest Three In The Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties were made by the Missouri Highway Patrol Tuesday.

In Linn County,

Troopers arrested 57-year-old Dan Martin of Saint Catherine at about 2:35 pm for alleged driving while revoked and a Green County warrant for alleged resisting arrest. He was taken to the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed.

41-year-old Jonathan P Hatstat of Oklahoma was arrested at about 3:40 pm on a probation and parole warrant and was held at the Macon County Jail.

In Macon County, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Shannon W Seiger of Marceline for alleged driving while revoked. Leaving the scene of a crash – second offense, careless and imprudent driving, following too close, and no seatbelt. He was held at the Maccon County Jail.