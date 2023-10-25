Livingston County Sheriff’s Incident Reports

The incident reports for the latter half of October include three people taken into custody.

October 16 LCSO arrested Rebecca Kay Bakker, 60, Chillicothe in court on court-ordered commitment to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Bakker was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

October 19 LCSO arrested Sara Elizabeth Eller, 25, Chillicothe, on Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Obey Judge’s Order on original 3 counts of alleged Endangering Welfare of a Child -No Sexual Conduct. Eller was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

October 22 at 5:53 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. 36 for 97 in a 65 and arrested 20 Alex Enrique Diaz-Jacinto of Kansas City Kansas for alleged speeding. He was processed, posted the $250 bond and released on the summons.