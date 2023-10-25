The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety are asking the public to participate in the seventh annual Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge during BUPD Day.

Statistics show that of the more than 500 fatalities in Missouri so far this year, 61% were unbuckled. Distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in Missouri and the United States.

Buckling up every trip and putting the phone down when you get behind the wheel are two simple life-saving actions.

Missourians can take the BUPD challenge at modot.org or http://buckleupphonedown.com/.