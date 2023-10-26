Court Cases Scheduled In Livingston County Court

A preliminary hearing for Stacey Lynette Soper is Monday, October 30th at 2:00 pm. Soper is charged with alleged abuse or neglect of a child for an incident that was investigated by the Chillicothe Police Department in May.

A bond hearing has been set for Sara Elizabeth Eller in Livingston County Associate Court. Eller was recently booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on a charge of alleged 3 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The Bond Hearing will be Wednesday, November 1st at 9:00 am before Judge Michael Leamer.

Eller also has a court date set for a preliminary hearing on November 29th at 9:00 am before Judge Leamer.

Nichole Marie Koch will appear in Livingston County Circuit Court on November 9th for Plea & Trial Setting on charges of alleged four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and for alleged resisting or interfering with an arrest. The hearing is at 9:00 am before Judge Ryan Horsman.