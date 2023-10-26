Milan Man Killed In Crash In Kansas

A Milan man died in a crash in Kansas Wednesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 44-year-old Nathaniel N. Morehead of Milan died at the scene of the crash that happened on US 54 and K3 Highway at about 6:45 pm. According to the report Morehead was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Heath A. Baker of Nevada Baker had serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. The report indicates a juvenile was also in the Baker vehicle, but no information is available on the child.

According to the report, a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Rebecca Shinn of Uniontown, KS was Westbound on U54 Highway and the vehicle driven by Baker was Eastbound. Shinn failed to yield to the Baker vehicle while making a left turn, pulling into the path of the Baker vehicle, and was struck. Shinn had minor injuries