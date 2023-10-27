August Unemployment Numbers Released

Unemployment in August is down across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Carroll…………… 2.1%, down from 3.3% in August
Livingston………. 2.2%, down from 2.7% in August
Daviess…………. 2.2%, down from 3.5% in August
Chariton…………. 2.4%, down from 3.4% in August
Caldwell…………. 2.5%, down from 4.4% in August
Grundy………….. 2.6%, down from 3.5% in August
Sullivan………….. 2.8%, down from 3.7% in August
Linn………………. 3.5%, down from 4.6% in August
The State of Missouri is at 2.6%, down from 3.4%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.6%, down from 3.9% in August.