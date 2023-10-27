August Unemployment Numbers Released

Unemployment in August is down across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Carroll…………… 2.1%, down from 3.3% in August

Livingston………. 2.2%, down from 2.7% in August

Daviess…………. 2.2%, down from 3.5% in August

Chariton…………. 2.4%, down from 3.4% in August

Caldwell…………. 2.5%, down from 4.4% in August

Grundy………….. 2.6%, down from 3.5% in August

Sullivan………….. 2.8%, down from 3.7% in August

Linn………………. 3.5%, down from 4.6% in August

The State of Missouri is at 2.6%, down from 3.4%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.6%, down from 3.9% in August.