Chillicothe City Council – Budget Workshop & Council Meeting

A Budget review and regular Chillicothe City Council meeting are scheduled for Monday evening.

The Budget Workshop begins at 4:30 pm in the council chambers and includes a six-month budget review.

The regular Council Session is at 5:30 pm. The agenda includes:

A MIRMA grant presentation for the Chillicothe Fire Department.

The Mayor will have recommendations for reappointments to three Chillicothe City Boards and the Industrial Development Authority

An ordinance will be presented designation Emergency Snow Routes

An ordinance will be considered for an amendment to the state block grant for the Airport Improvement Program.

The council will consider amendments to the personnel handbooks for residency requirements and setting the effective date.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.