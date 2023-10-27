Halloween Safety – Cold Weather

Halloween Safety is always important, but with the forecast for cold weather this year, staying warm should be part of the precautions. Jessica Trussell from the Livingston County Extension Office and a mother, says planning can mean including extra layers to costumes.

Trussel says it is also a good time to look at Trick-or-Treat alternatives.

Check with your neighbors or community organizations to see what is planned.

If the kids will be out trick-or-treating, make sure they can see what is around them, and be seen by others, including vehicle traffic, when crossing the neighborhood streets. Flashlights and reflective clothing or tape can make your child more visible on a dark street.