A Cameron man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Clay County Thursday afternoon. Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas J. Neill of Cameron was taken to Liberty Hospital following the crash on Interstate 35 at the 29-mile marker. According to the report, Neill was northbound and ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, continued north, and struck another embankment and two trees. He was wearing a safety belt.

Like this: Like Loading...