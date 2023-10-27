Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday.

At about 1:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Colton L. Hibbs of Sheridan, MO for alleged driving while revoked, failure to register a vehicle, and no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 3:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Jesus A. Corral-Unzueta of Kansas City, KS for alleged no valid license and on Cass County warrants from 2021 for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged speeding and an expired driver’s license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.