Thursday’s Chillicothe Police Report

Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

10:57 am, Officers were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Street to check on possible child neglect. The subject of the investigation was arrested on charges of child abuse/neglect and was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:54 pm, Officers at the police department took a report of possible elder abuse. The investigation continues.

3:36 pm, officers responded to a report of Theft from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. A 31-year-old was taken into custody, processed, and released with a citation.

6:31 pm, Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Birch Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle. The investigation continues and possible suspect information was provided.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.