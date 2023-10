A Carrollton man was arrested by State Troopers in Johnson County Friday, on a warrant from Sarpy County, NE. Fifty-three-year-old Rolando A. Mendoza of Carrollton was arrested at about 5:25 pm for alleged DWI and on the Sarpy County warrant for alleged violation of a court order. He was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department and held with no bond allowed.

