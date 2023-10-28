MoDOT Roadwork Plans

Weather conditions may cause issues with some of the road work planned for the week of October 30th. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans in the local counties include pothole patching on various routes. Other jobs include:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton

Carroll County

Route M – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge,

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Overflow Bridge for a rehabilitation project,

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project,

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge for a rehabilitation project,

Grundy County

Route B – CLOSED from NE 10th Avenue to Route Y for bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Wednesday

Route 6 – Pavement repair from 30th Avenue to Elm Lane, Thursday and Friday. Road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements continue in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November.

Livingston County

Route D – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Continued intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early November.