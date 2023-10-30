Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties Over The Weekend

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend.

Saturday at about 3:10 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Devin J. Dobbins of Brookfield for alleged fugitive from out of state. He was taken to the Macon County Jail.

Saturday at about 11:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old D’Eric J. Fields of Kansas City on a Jackson County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended, and on a Nodaway County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged speeding and driving while revoked or suspended. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.