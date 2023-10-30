Chariton County Crash Leaves Two Injured

A two-vehicle crash in Chariton County Sunday left two with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 7:55 am on Missouri 129, south of Wein, when a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Sarah M. McGraw of Brookfield was southbound and attempted to make a left turn into the path of a northbound vehicle, driven by 52-year-old Jered D. Buntin of Columbia. Buntin and his passenger, 52-year-old Kate-Ann M. Vitt Buntin of Columbia were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. They were wearing safety belts.

