Chillicothe Police Report For Sunday

Seventy-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls include:

1:10 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Mitchell Ave. for a single motor vehicle crash with property damage. They found the driver had fled on foot. That driver was later located and arrested.

10:37 AM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of theft.

5:54 PM, Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street for a domestic disturbance in progress. At the scene, officers observed a man they knew had a probation and parole warrant for his arrest. The male fled on foot but was eventually caught in an alleyway and placed under arrest. A woman was also arrested for hindering prosecution.

Officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.