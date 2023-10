A portion of LIV 242 will be closed for about a month for the replacement of a Box Culvert. The Livingston County Road And Bridge Crew will close LIV 242, SE of Chillicothe on Monday, November 6th, between LIV 255 and Route CC. The culvert is about 1 third of a mile west of LIV 255.

Drivers on that road will need to find an alternate route.