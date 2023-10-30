Youth Firearm Deer Harvest – Early Portion

Preliminary numbers from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) indicate young hunters, ages 6 through 15, harvested 11,160 deer in Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2023 deer hunting season, Oct. 28 and 29
Statewide totals include: 6,883 antlered bucks, 3,420 does, and 857 button bucks.
For the Local Counties, the totals are:
|County
|Antlered Bucks
|Button Bucks
|Does
|County Total
|Caldwell
|58
|2
|12
|72
|Carroll
|70
|3
|21
|94
|Chariton
|69
|6
|28
|103
|Daviess
|71
|6
|23
|100
|Grundy
|46
|6
|24
|76
|Linn
|94
|6
|37
|137
|Livingston
|64
|5
|21
|90
|Sullivan
|71
|6
|23
|100
|Total
|772