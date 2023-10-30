Youth Firearm Deer Harvest – Early Portion

Preliminary numbers from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) indicate young hunters, ages 6 through 15, harvested 11,160 deer in Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2023 deer hunting season, Oct. 28 and 29

Statewide totals include: 6,883 antlered bucks, 3,420 does, and 857 button bucks.

For the Local Counties, the totals are:

County Antlered Bucks Button Bucks Does County Total Caldwell 58 2 12 72 Carroll 70 3 21 94 Chariton 69 6 28 103 Daviess 71 6 23 100 Grundy 46 6 24 76 Linn 94 6 37 137 Livingston 64 5 21 90 Sullivan 71 6 23 100 Total 772