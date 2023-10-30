Health Center Board Meets Tuesday

A revision to the Livingston County Health Center 2023 budget is one of the items on the agenda when the board meets Tuesday at Noon. The meeting will be held in the basement of the Health Center and can be found online at the Health Center’s Facebook site. Other items on the agenda include:

Old Business Includes:

The Carport, furnace & AC, an AG Grant, vaccinations – COVID & Flu, The Autism Fair, Parliamentary Procedure, and proposed Bylaw Draft.

New Business includes:

Syphilis and HIV rapid testing grant, radio tower maintenance, improvement or enhancement of health center services, board member ideas and observations, adding items to the agenda.