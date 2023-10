A Norborne man was injured in a Carroll County crash Monday morning. State Troopers report 81-year-old Richard L. Bolch was eastbound on Missouri 210, near CR 171, when he crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road. The car struck a post and an embankment. Bolch was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.

