The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 138 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

12:10 AM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington for a report of a female overdosing. Officers located the person along with EMS. She was found to be unresponsive and was transported by ambulance.

09:30 AM Officers began an investigation of child neglect and abuse in the 700 block of Webster. Investigation to continue.