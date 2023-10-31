Council Approves Board Appointments

Six appointments recommended by Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly were approved by the Chillicothe City Council on Monday. The Mayor recommended the reappointment of David May to the Railroad Advisory Board, Debbie Vaughn to the Board of Adjustments, and Doug Yates to the Historic Preservation Commission.

The mayor also recommended the reappointment of Mike Turner and Trent Miller to the Industrial Development Authority. And a new appointment to that group of Julie Kline.

All of the recommendations were approved on votes of 4-0.