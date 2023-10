A chase that began Monday Morning in Ray County ended at about 6:50 am in Caldwell County with a crash, a fire, and the driver dead. State Troopers report 46-year-old Sheila G. Roesch of Overland Park, KS was northbound on Highway 13 and was pursued by Ray County deputies. She drove through a construction barrier near Route P and struck a lighting trailer. The vehicle went down an embankment and became engulfed in flames. The driver could not be rescued and died in the fire.

