Revised Chillicothe Emergency Snow Routes

Changes to Chillicothe’s Emergency Snow Routes were approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The changes reflect street improvements, traffic patterns, and location of services.
Five streets were added to the list, they include:
- First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street
- Second Street from Washington Street to Brunswick Street
- West Mohawk from Hwy 65 to Litton Road
- Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road
- Litton Road from Trenton Street to Mohawk
Wise Street and Woodward Street were removed from the list.
There were also changes to the start or stop points of the snow routes for a few locations.
The Emergency Snow Routes are activated with a declaration by the Mayor, City Administrator, Police Chief, Councilman At Large, or Street Commissioner.
Parking is restricted on those routes until the snow emergency is officially lifted.
The 2023 Emergency Snow Routes include:
- Washington Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Locust Street from First Street to Washington Street
- Elm Street from Clay Street to Polk Street
- Cherry Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Walnut Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Broadway from Jackson Street to Trenton Road
- Grandview Avenue from Third Street to Polk Street
- Third Street from Mitchell to Grandview Avenue
- Clay Street from Vine Street to Dickinson Street
- Jackson Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street
- Webster Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street
- Dickinson Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Woodrow/Highland/State from Third Street to Polk Street
- Calhoun Street from Broadway to Grandview Avenue
- Polk Street from Broadway to Fairlane
- Bryan Street from Washington Street to Sunset Avenue
- Fair Street from Polk to Dorney
- First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street
- Second Street from Washington Street to Brunswick Street
- West Mohawk from Hwy 65 to Litton Road
- Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road
- Litton Road from Trenton Street to Mohawk