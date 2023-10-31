Revised Chillicothe Emergency Snow Routes

Changes to Chillicothe’s Emergency Snow Routes were approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The changes reflect street improvements, traffic patterns, and location of services.

Five streets were added to the list, they include:

First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street

Second Street from Washington Street to Brunswick Street

West Mohawk from Hwy 65 to Litton Road

Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road

Litton Road from Trenton Street to Mohawk

Wise Street and Woodward Street were removed from the list.

There were also changes to the start or stop points of the snow routes for a few locations.

The Emergency Snow Routes are activated with a declaration by the Mayor, City Administrator, Police Chief, Councilman At Large, or Street Commissioner.

Parking is restricted on those routes until the snow emergency is officially lifted.

The 2023 Emergency Snow Routes include:

Washington Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Locust Street from First Street to Washington Street

Elm Street from Clay Street to Polk Street

Cherry Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Walnut Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Broadway from Jackson Street to Trenton Road

Grandview Avenue from Third Street to Polk Street

Third Street from Mitchell to Grandview Avenue

Clay Street from Vine Street to Dickinson Street

Jackson Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street

Webster Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street

Dickinson Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Woodrow/Highland/State from Third Street to Polk Street

Calhoun Street from Broadway to Grandview Avenue

Polk Street from Broadway to Fairlane

Bryan Street from Washington Street to Sunset Avenue

Fair Street from Polk to Dorney

First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street

Second Street from Washington Street to Brunswick Street

West Mohawk from Hwy 65 to Litton Road

Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road

Litton Road from Trenton Street to Mohawk