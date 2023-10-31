Livingston County Jail Bookings

Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Chillicothe Police arrested 21-year-old Ashlee Raelyn Mast of Chillicothe for alleged resisting. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond was set at $500 cash only.

Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 20-year-old Derick James Rautanen into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged resisting. Bond is set at $750 cash only.

36-year-old Shane Owen Glasgow was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged violation of bond conditions for alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

45-year-old Amber Rhiannon Walton was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 cash only.