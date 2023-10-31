Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Morning

This Sunday, the sun will rise a bit earlier, but sunset will also be earlier. On Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time ends and we fall back to Central Standard Time.

At 2:00 Sunday morning, the clocks should be set back one hour. Of course, most people will reset their clocks before going to bed Saturday night.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the changing of the clocks is also a good time to take care of some home safety items. Reeter says to test your smoke detectors and replace the batteries.

He says in addition do a little light cleaning to remove dust and check the expiration date. If the smoke detector is beyond the expiration, make plans to replace it as soon as possible.

If your detectors are hard-wired, it is still a good time to check them. He says this is also a good time to review your fire safety plan.

Now remember, Saturday before you go to bed, FALL BACK… set the clocks back one hour and change the batteries in the smoke detectors at the same time.