Three Injured In Two Crashes Investigated By Troopers

Three people were injured in two crashes in the area counties. The crashes were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

In Linn County at about 6:30 am Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash on US 36, two miles east of Brookfield left both drivers with moderate injuries. Troopers report 32-year-old Jessica G. Noker was southbound and pulled into the path of 38-year-old Mark V. Davis of Brookfield, who was westbound on US 36. Noker was flown from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia. Davis was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment. Noker was not wearing a safety belt.

At about 2:55 am today (Wednesday) a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 42-year-old Irvin E McQueen of St. Joseph was eastbound on US 36, 4 miles east of Hamilton, when he fell asleep and ran off the north side of the road and struck a stop sign. He refused treatment at the scene.