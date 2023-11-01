Chillicothe Educators Receive $5,400 In Minigrants

More than $5,400 in Mini Grants were presented to Chillicothe R-II staff. The grants are provided by the Chillicothe Education Foundation. The fall mini-grant recipients include:
- Cassie Holcer: K-1st Grade – (Decodable books), $500
- Holly Thompson: 6-8th Grade – VEX IQ Robot Education Kit, $449
- Weston Baker: 6-8th Grade – Multi Media Grant, $500
- Katie Maples: K-5th Grade – Razzled Dazzled, Not Frazzled Painting, $483.38
- Traci Norris: 10-12th Grade – See it on the Big Screen, $201.78
- Brittni Taylor Naugle: 1st Grade – Safer Spaces for Difficult Emotions, $500
- Heather McGraw & 1st Grade teachers: 1st Grade – Developing Dedicated Readers with Decodable Books, $498
- Amanda Bagley: 2nd Grade – Science of Reading in Action, $174.89 (Patty Palmer)
- Ellen Duckworth: 9-12th Grade – Making Culture “Cooler,” $232
- Kate Jones: 5th Grade – Making Mathematicians, $409.96
- Shelby Holcer: Kindergarten – Building the Foundation for our Reading, $495
- Zeb Yoko: 9-12th Grade – Plant Lights for Student Growth, $480
- Clayton Vadnais: 9-12th Grade and above, DoughBot – Drivetrain Mechanics;
- Brandon Dennis, 9-12th Grade and above – DoughBot – Automated Control Systems, $500 combined grant.