fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Fall Firearm Turkey Season Ends

The Fall Firearm Turkey Season in Missouri ended with 2,219 birds harvested across the state.  In the local counties, the hunters harvested 94 birds.

County Adult Gobblers Adult Hens Juvenile Gobblers Juvenile Hens County Total
Caldwell 0 3 2 0 5
Carroll 2 4 0 5 11
Chariton 3 4 2 3 12
Daviess 4 4 2 7 17
Grundy 2 0 1 1 4
Linn 3 6 2 5 16
Livingston 0 4 3 7 14
Sullivan 6 2 1 5 14
Totals         94

 

The Fall Archery Turkey Season continues through January 15th, excluding the dates of the November portion of the firearms deer season.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: