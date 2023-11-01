Fall Firearm Turkey Season Ends

The Fall Firearm Turkey Season in Missouri ended with 2,219 birds harvested across the state. In the local counties, the hunters harvested 94 birds.
|County
|Adult Gobblers
|Adult Hens
|Juvenile Gobblers
|Juvenile Hens
|County Total
|Caldwell
|0
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Carroll
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|Chariton
|3
|4
|2
|3
|12
|Daviess
|4
|4
|2
|7
|17
|Grundy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Linn
|3
|6
|2
|5
|16
|Livingston
|0
|4
|3
|7
|14
|Sullivan
|6
|2
|1
|5
|14
|Totals
|94
The Fall Archery Turkey Season continues through January 15th, excluding the dates of the November portion of the firearms deer season.