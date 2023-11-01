2023/24 Chillicothe Area Arts Council Season

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council season opens this Saturday at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. Arts Council Director Marylou Vandeventer says they have a good line-up planned.

This year the Arts Council moved some of the performances to Saturdays to not interfere with some of the sporting events

Vandeventer says the Arts Council season tickets are available by calling the office at 660-646-1173.

The season tickets will also be available at the performing arts center with this Saturday’s performance.