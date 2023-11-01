School District Receives Gift Of $119,300 From Late Loraine M. Roark

The Chillicothe R-II School District Business and Music Departments are the recipients of a gift from the late Loraine M. Roark. The gift totals just over $119,300

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the Business Department will receive $19,400 to be used in various ways.

For the Music departments, Wiebers says a large part of the funding will be for uniforms.

The departments will be working to quickly make the purchases so the request for the fund can be made to the Chillicothe Education Foundation, which holds those funds from the family.