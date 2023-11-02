Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties on Wednesday are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

At 10:00 am in Adair County, troopers arrested 45-year-old Ronald L. Sherwood of Green City for alleged driving while suspended, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was held at the Adair County Jail pending the posting of bond.

Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 31-year-old Michelle A. Holdman at about 7:10 pm for alleged no insurance and on a Jackson County warrant for traffic violations. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.