Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Accidents and arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday.

06:30 AM, Officers responded to the 2700 block of N. Washington Street for an accident that occurred when an animal was crossing the road. A vehicle stopped and was struck from behind, blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported.

11:15 AM, a 55-year-old man turned himself in on a Livingston County warrant for rape and sodomy 1st Degree. He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center. This arrest is the result of an investigation by the Chillicothe Detectives. A search warrant was served as part of the investigation in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street and evidence was seized on October 25th.

12:00 PM, Detectives were assisting the Children’s Division on a child abuse hotline call. Investigation on going.