Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Investigations And Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department handled several investigations for the latter part of October. These include:

On October 25th, deputies began an investigation into computer theft and fraud, where a rural resident fell for an email about a billing. The victim called the provided “customer service number” and was conned into allowing the person on the phone access to their computer and log into online banking. The victim was swindled out of over $19,000 dollars. Sheriff Cox says more than likely this scam involved people overseas and that is where the money ended up without any possibility of identifying or capturing the criminals.

October 27th, deputies completed an in-depth investigation of alleged harassment/false reporting by a person attempting to obtain a protection order on a CPD officer. The order was not granted by the court as the petitioner did not appear at the hearing.

Other arrests include:

October 26th, 42-year-old Courtney Rachelle Gilgour of Dawn surrendered on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of alleged No Proof of Insurance. She posted bond and was released.

October 28th, a deputy stopped a vehicle near Walnut and Third Street in Chillicothe and arrested 28-year-old Jackson Palmer Haney of Chillicothe for alleged Driving While Intoxicated and a Signal Violation. He was processed and released.

October 29th a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Marquesha Lunya Carson of Chicago, on a Macon County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court for alleged Excessive Speed. She posted bond and was released.

October 29th, a deputy stopped a vehicle for an improper turn and arrested 24-year-old Kyle Jacob Mace of Chillicothe for alleged Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License. He was processed and released.