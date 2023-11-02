A conceptual development planning meeting for the Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site will be open to the public. The meeting, put on by representatives from Missouri State Parks, begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the site’s Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Archives.
The long-range plan for the historic site is being updated, and the public is encouraged to learn more about the planning process, ask questions, and provide input regarding future historic site use and development.
Comments Sought For Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site Improvements
A 30-day comment period will begin Nov. 8, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/CDP.
Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site is located at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede. For more information about the event, call the historic site at 660-963-2525.
