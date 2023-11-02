Pursuit Ends In Ludlow – A Woman Flown To KC Hospital

A report of a woman with multiple warrants from other jurisdictions in the 1000 block of Graves resulted in a pursuit. Chillicothe Police responded and report the vehicle fled from officers and she attempted to strike an officer with the vehicle.

Once the vehicle got onto US 36, Livingston County deputies assisted in the pursuit that ended in the Ludlow. According to the report, the woman allegedly ingested drugs, including reported fentanyl which caused her to become non-responsive. Officers began CPR and used multiple doses of NARCAN and were finally able to get her breathing. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center and later flown to a Kansas City Hospital.

A man was taken into custody at the scene and was later released.

Evidence was seized at the scene and the investigation continues.