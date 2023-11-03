Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

7:39 pm, Officers responded to the area of Elm and 2nd Street for a report of a person who had been assaulted. The suspects have not been identified at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

8:24 pm, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing report. Officers located and arrested the suspect. They were processed and released. The stolen property was returned.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, handled numerous animal control calls, and followed up with numerous investigations.